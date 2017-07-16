News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Berdych's tennis shoes create social media buzz

7Sport /

Tennis players often talk about the great players that inspire them to victory but Tomas Berdych has taken that a step further

Nwosu wins Gold! | Para Powerlifting | Women's Heavyweight | Gold Coast 2018
0:42

Nwosu wins Gold! | Para Powerlifting | Women's Heavyweight | Gold Coast 2018
What a finish! Malawi holds on in a thriller! | Netball | Preliminary Round Pool B | Gold Coast 2018
1:23

What a finish! Malawi holds on in a thriller! | Netball | Preliminary Round Pool B | Gold Coast 2018
McEvoy a huge part of Hawks success - Mitchell
0:23

McEvoy a huge part of Hawks success - Mitchell
Jackson is a massive loss - Elliott
0:30

Jackson is a massive loss - Elliott
Cowboys will be fired up - Elliott
0:42

Cowboys will be fired up - Elliott
Mitchell cares more about wins than possessions
0:27

Mitchell cares more about wins than possessions
Gold Medallist Katrin Garfoot chats with Sam Lane after winning Gold | Road Cycling | Women's Individual Time Trial | Gold Coast 2018
1:59

Gold Medallist Katrin Garfoot chats with Sam Lane
Verhaeren - Bronte deserved the gold
0:30

Verhaeren - Bronte deserved the gold
Oyema wins Gold! | Para Powerlifting | Women's Lightweight | Gold Coast 2018
0:56

Esther Oyema wins gold with world record powerlift
Garfoot wins gold in women's time trial
0:51

Garfoot wins gold in women's time trial
Agholor on Beckham attending offseason workouts: Good to show he's healthy
2:12

Agholor on Beckham attending offseason workouts: Good to show he's healthy
Evan O'Hanlon's hilarious act during national anthem
0:30

Evan O'Hanlon's hilarious act during national anthem
 

During the Czech’s semi final clash with the great Roger Federer eagle-eyed viewers noticed something about Berdych’s outfit.

No it wasn’t that he was perhaps bucking the all-white traditions of the Wimbledon tournament that have been so in the news this week.

It was pointed out that Berdych actually had pictures of Novak Djokovic on his shoes. In fact, his head was sticking out the front of the shoe, stitched into the tongue.



Berdych was asked about wearing a rival’s face on his feet and in a pretty logical response said other models of shoes don’t fit him nearly as well as the Djokovic sneakers.

He has been wearing Djokovic’s Adidas shoes for a while but it was the first time he had been seen wearing the shoes featuring the Serb’s likeness on them.





The footwear could not, however, help him over the line against Federer, going down in straight sets.

But in the form Federer is in at the moment there is little anyone could have done to help Berdych.


Back To Top