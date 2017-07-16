Berdych's tennis shoes create social media buzz

Tennis players often talk about the great players that inspire them to victory but Tomas Berdych has taken that a step further

During the Czech’s semi final clash with the great Roger Federer eagle-eyed viewers noticed something about Berdych’s outfit.

No it wasn’t that he was perhaps bucking the all-white traditions of the Wimbledon tournament that have been so in the news this week.

It was pointed out that Berdych actually had pictures of Novak Djokovic on his shoes. In fact, his head was sticking out the front of the shoe, stitched into the tongue.

Amazing: BBC notices that Novak Djokovic's mug is on Tomas Berdych's shoes. pic.twitter.com/UPp1KUs54q — Tyler Green (@TylerGreenDC) July 14, 2017

Berdych was asked about wearing a rival’s face on his feet and in a pretty logical response said other models of shoes don’t fit him nearly as well as the Djokovic sneakers.

He has been wearing Djokovic’s Adidas shoes for a while but it was the first time he had been seen wearing the shoes featuring the Serb’s likeness on them.

Come on Adidas. You can't get Berdych some shoes that don't have Djokavic's face on them? The guy is 11 in the world! — Kris Budden (@KrisBudden) July 14, 2017

Just realized that Berdych was filling in Djokovic's shoes yesterday. Both literally and figuratively. 😁 — Nakul (@TieBreakBagel) July 15, 2017

The footwear could not, however, help him over the line against Federer, going down in straight sets.

But in the form Federer is in at the moment there is little anyone could have done to help Berdych.