Berdych's tennis shoes create social media buzz

Tennis players often talk about the great players that inspire them to victory but Tomas Berdych has taken that a step further
During the Czech’s semi final clash with the great Roger Federer eagle-eyed viewers noticed something about Berdych’s outfit.
No it wasn’t that he was perhaps bucking the all-white traditions of the Wimbledon tournament that have been so in the news this week.
It was pointed out that Berdych actually had pictures of Novak Djokovic on his shoes. In fact, his head was sticking out the front of the shoe, stitched into the tongue.
Berdych was asked about wearing a rival’s face on his feet and in a pretty logical response said other models of shoes don’t fit him nearly as well as the Djokovic sneakers.
He has been wearing Djokovic’s Adidas shoes for a while but it was the first time he had been seen wearing the shoes featuring the Serb’s likeness on them.
The footwear could not, however, help him over the line against Federer, going down in straight sets.
But in the form Federer is in at the moment there is little anyone could have done to help Berdych.