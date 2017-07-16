Venus gives incredibly gracious speech in defeat

Venus Williams, as she has done throughout her glittering career, was as gracious in defeat as she is in victory after losing the Wimbledon final.

Williams to continue chasing grand slams

A defiant Williams believes grand slam spoils remain within her grasp despite falling short in her gallant bid to become Wimbledon's oldest women's singles champion in more than a century.

The 37-year-old succumbed 7-5 6-0 to Garbine Muguruza's power and precision as the steely Spaniard became the first player to defeat both Williams sisters in grand slam finals.

Williams fought desperately to keep the trophy in the Williams family and delivered a heartfelt message to her pregnant sister Serena during her runner's-up speech.

"I tried my best to the same things as you, but I think there will other opportunities. I do," Williams said.

"I had a lot of beautiful moments in the last couple of weeks."

The five-time champion garnered two set points on Muguruza's serve at 4-5 and 15-40 in the first set.

But, in a turning point, Muguruza saved the first after the longest rally of the match and the second with an unreturnable serve.

Garbine Muguruza claims Wimbledon crown

Williams only managed to win another 17 points in the last eight-and-a-half games of the match as Muguruza surged to her second grand slam title in 13 months.

"Yeah, I definitely would have loved to have converted some of those points," Williams said.

"But she competed really well. So credit to her. She just dug in there and managed to play better.

"Congratulations, Garbine. Amazing. I know hard you work and what this must mean to you and your family. Beautiful."

Williams had been striving to become the oldest women's champion on London's hallowed grass courts in 109 years after qualifying for her ninth final - eight years after her eighth.

The American was also contesting a second grand slam final in the same season for the first time since 2003 after finishing runner-up to Serena at the Australian Open.

Vowing to hit back stronger, the veteran turned on a reporter who claimed: 'At this age, 37, you're not supposed to be doing what you're doing right now'.

"I believe that those are not my thoughts or words, that I'm not supposed to be doing this," Williams said.

"I'm doing exactly what I'm supposed to be doing right now."

Williams also deflected when asked if her auto-immune disorder - after she was diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome in 2011 - had played a part in her collapse.

"She played really well. I mean, she played top tennis, so I have to give her credit for just playing a better match," the 10th seed said when asked if "Sjogren's came into effect at the end, or if just the matches day after day and your age caught up with you?'

"I've had a great two weeks. I'm looking forward to the rest of the (northern) summer."