Wimbledon fan's hilarious battle with pesky poncho

One man's hilarious attempt to put on a poncho stole the show at Wimbledon early on women's quarter-final day.

The spectator was watching some doubles action on the outside courts when rain threatened to disrupt play.

NOT HAPPY: Furious Djokovic blasts Wimbledon officials

The fan decided to get prepared and whack on a trusty poncho, but what transpired was a 44-second struggle that was broadcast around the world.

He managed to get his left arm into the sleeve hole, but the right arm and his head were completely different stories.

Even some assistance from the woman next to him didn't help, with the man eventually giving up and taking the poncho back off.

Some would say Gilles Muller's epic five-set victory over Rafael Nadal was the battle of Wimbledon so far, but this comes in a close second.