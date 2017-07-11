News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Nadal pokes fun at Federer's clay court absence
Nadal pokes fun at Federer over clay court absence

Djokovic into Wimbledon quarter-finals

Darren Walton
AAP /

Triple Wimbledon champion Novak Djokovic has completed the men's quarter-final line-up at The All England Club with a straight-sets dismissal of unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Nadal fit and ready for clay court season
0:33

Nadal fit and firing for clay court season
Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
0:29

Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
Kokkinakis escapes injury after unlucky slip
0:21

Kokkinakis escapes injury after unlucky slip
Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
0:46

Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
0:30

'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
2:15

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
3:19

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
Liverpool should have your rooting interest for Champions League run
1:59

Liverpool should have your rooting interest for Champions League run
Game Theory: Why quarterback Tyrod Taylor is the QB the Cleveland Browns need right now
1:04

Game Theory: Why quarterback Tyrod Taylor is the QB the Cleveland Browns need right now
Move the Sticks: AFC East perfect pairings
4:59

Move the Sticks: AFC East perfect pairings
Mike Garafolo: More likely Baltimore Ravens draft a mid-round quarterback instead of trading down for Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
2:00

Mike Garafolo: More likely Baltimore Ravens draft a mid-round quarterback instead of trading down for Louisville QB Lamar Jackson
 

In a fourth-round match-up postponed from Monday, Djokovic eased past Mannarino 6-2 7-6 (7-5) 6-4 in two hours and 15 minutes to progress to the last eight without dropping a set.

RAFA RANT: Nadal takes thinly veiled swipe at Federer

ALL CLASS: Nadal gets standing ovation for stunning sportsmanship

The second-seed Serb will have just a day to recover before taking on world No.15 and 2010 runner-up Tomas Berdych for a place in the semi-finals.

But he will carry an overwhelming 25-2 head-to-head record over the Czech.

Djokovic. Image: Getty

A 26th victory over Berdych could catapult Djokovic into a semi-final blockbuster on Friday with Roger Federer, who faces Milos Raonic in his last-eight match-up on Wednesday.

Neither superstars have dropped a set this campaign.

Djokovic's clash with Mannarino was delayed due to Gilles Muller's epic four-hour, 48-minute win over Rafael Nadal on truly a manic Monday at the 131st championships.

"I'm glad to get it done," Djokovic said.

"It was a long day, a tough day yesterday for both of us, waiting for an entire day to get on the court.

"It is what it is."

Playing under a closed roof on Centre Court, Djokovic looked a man on a mission from the outset to make up for lost time, racing to a 3-0 lead in the opening set before calling for a trainer and taking a pill.

After wrapping up the opening set, he gained a break for 4-2 in the second, only to drop serve and invite Mannarino into a tiebreaker.

The Frenchman let a 4-2 lead slip as Djokovic roared in relief after capturing a two-sets-to-love advantage.

The 12-times major winner sought physiotherapy for an apparent shoulder injury twice in the third set, but a second medical time-out at 4-3 didn't stop him clinching the 39th grand slam quarter-final berth of his career. He said: "We'll see", when asked if his shoulder problem would be a concern against Berdych.

""It's been something that I've been dragging back and forth for a while now," Djokovic said.

"But I'm still managing to play, which is the main thing.

"I've been feeling really good on the court, very motivated to try to get as far as I can in this tournament, one of my favourite tournaments in the world, and hopefully I can maintain this rhythm."

MEN'S WIMBLEDON QUARTER-FINAL MATCH-UPS ON WEDNESDAY:

1-Andy Murray (GBR) v 24-Sam Querrey (USA)

16-Gilles Muller (LUX) V 7-Marin Cilic (CRO)

6-Milos Raonic (CAN) v 3-Roger Federer (SWI)

11-Tomas Berdych (CZE) v 2-Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Seven’s exclusively live men’s quarter-final matches on 7, PLUS and the 7Tennis App from 10:00pm tonight are:

Andy Murray v Sam Querrey

Milos Raonic v Roger Federer

Back To Top