Dimitrov in disbelief at insane Federer drop shot

Roger Federer turned on the style in his straight sets win over Grigor Dimitrov, with one particular shot utterly bamboozling the Bulgarian.

Federer had few problems in overcoming the sloppy Dimitrov 6-4 6-2 6-4 to secure his place in the last eight of Wimbledon.

The gulf in class between the two players was perfectly summed up in the third set with Dimitrov serving at 4-2 down.

The Bulgarian sent a wicked kick serve wide out to the Federer backhand but clearly wasn't expecting the return he got.

With a casual flick of his wrist and the deftest of touches, Federer sent an almost unplayable drop shot back that only cleared the net by a matter of centimetres.

A stunned Dimitrov barely moved off the baseline as he watched the ball drop over his side of the court and almost spin back onto the net.

Federer, chasing a record eighth title at the All England Club, had not dropped a set en route to the fourth-round meeting on Centre Court, but he can hardly have had an easier encounter than this one-sided affair.

The Swiss maestro held a 5-0 record over Dimitrov before this clash - the pair's first on grass - and the Bulgarian may be in no great hurry to face the world number five again after this dismal showing.

The 13th seed made 25 unforced errors and committed seven double faults as Federer was barely required to break sweat in wrapping up victory in just over an hour and a half.

His 15 appearances in the quarter-finals of tennis's showpiece surpass Jimmy Connors' open-era mark.

"It's very special. I'm very happy," Federer said.

He next faces sixth seed Milos Raonic, the Canadian who ousted the 18-times grand slam champion in last year's semi-finals after Federer fell awkwardly in the fifth set and suffered what proved a season-ending knee injury.

A year on, Federer feels a different player and ready to challenge for the title after crowning his extraordinary comeback - at age 35 - with a fifth Australian Open success and Indian Wells-Miami Masters double before freshening up for another grasscourt assault.

"I can look at this quarter-final in a totally relaxed fashion," Federer said.

"Physically, I'm not fighting anything like last year with my knee. I'm ready to go this afternoon if I have to, which is great.

"But I don't have to. I think that's a great bonus."