News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kokkinakis undergoes scans amid claims of broken kneecap
Kokkinakis seeks answers amid claims of broken kneecap

Big Four on collision course at Wimbledon

Darren Walton
AAP /

Rampant Rafael Nadal has surpassed Roger Federer as Wimbledon title favourite but Novak Djokovic has warned "the passion is back" as the trio of tennis titans jostle to dethrone defending champion Andy Murray.

Bautista Agut hits ballboy in the head
0:28

Bautista Agut hits ballboy in the head
Zverev rants at chair umpire
0:36

Zverev rants at chair umpire
Zverev spits towards spectator
0:22

Zverev spits towards spectator
0420_0500_nat_rafa
0:34

Ruthless Rafa keeps winning
Wozniacki jeered by Miami Open crowd
0:44

Wozniacki jeered by Miami Open crowd
0419_0500_nat_rafa
0:35

Rafael Nadal starts his quest for 11th Monte Carlo title
Jared Donaldson's 'disgusting' tantrum
1:02

Jared Donaldson's 'disgusting' tantrum
Nadal fit and ready for clay court season
0:33

Nadal fit and firing for clay court season
Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
0:29

Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
Kokkinakis escapes injury after unlucky slip
0:21

Kokkinakis's unfortunate advertising slip
Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
0:30

'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
 

In what shapes as an epic second week of the 131st championships, the so-called Big Four are among a record seven 30-somethings through to the fourth round.

Between them, Federer, Nadal, Djokovic and Murray have won the past 14 Wimbledon titles since Lleyton Hewitt landed the sport's greatest prize in 2002 -- and are again heavily favoured to extend their remarkable dominance to a decade and a half.

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are positioned to challenge for a breakout slam but it will take something special for the emerging forces or the likes of 2016 runner-up Milos Raonic and Australian Open semi-finalist Grigor Dimitrov to trigger the start of an overdue generational changing of the guard.

After a magical opening to the season, 10-time finalist Federer began the championship as favourite to land an unprecedented eighth men's singles crown and has powered into the last 16 for an astonishing 15th time.

Turning 36 next month, the Swiss maestro continues to smash records and notch milestones seemingly every time he steps on to the court.

With his 85th, 86th and 87th successes so far, Federer has eclipsed Jimmy Connors (84) as the most prolific winner at Wimbledon in history, while he also chalked up his 10,000th ace en route to a fourth-round meeting on Monday with Dimitrov.

While Federer has moved majestically into the second week, Nadal has violently carved his way through the draw to stamp himself as the man to beat.

Runner-up to Federer at the Australian Open in this wildly retro season, the relentless Spaniard hasn't dropped a set since May in powering to a 10th French Open title and ominously reclaiming his aura of invincibility.

The world No.2 resumes his quest for a third "Channel Slam" on Monday against 34-year-old Gilles Muller, a fellow southpaw in career-best touch and the tournament's 16th seed.

After arriving last year as the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to hold all four grand slam trophies, Djokovic entered the tournament having been stripped of every single one.

The 'Big Four' are on a Wimbledon collision course. Pic: Getty

But a morale-boosting and drought-breaking run to the title in Eastbourne has preceded, like Federer and Nadal, three consecutive wins also for Serbia's three-time champion.

With dual mentors Andre Agassi and Mario Ancic watching on from the world No.4's courtside box, Djokovic's former super-coach Boris Becker has seen a man on a mission over the first week.

"He felt it first-hand for a couple of years. We've been through ups and downs, both of us. Boris knows me very well. So he's right when he says that the passion is back," Djokovic said ahead of his last-16 clash with unseeded Frenchman Adrian Mannarino.

Bidding to join legendary fellow Brit Fred Perry as a three-time champion, Murray is the only member of the big four to have dropped a set as he battles a hip injury that threatened to scupper his title defence before it even began.

The world No.1 resumes against another unseeded Frenchman, Benoit Paire, hoping two days' rest will sufficiently rejuvenate his battered body for a serious second-week assault.

Back To Top