Police declare Venus not at fault for fatal crash

After a police report initially stated tennis star Venus Williams was at fault for a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man, the Palm Beach Gardens Police Department cited new evidence that clears Williams of any wrongdoing in the June 9 collision.

Police reviewed video surveillance footage of the intersection where Williams' SUV was struck by another vehicle. Both the driver, Linda Barson, and her husband, Jerome, were injured and Jerome Barson died two weeks later.

"Based on the evidence obtained in the ongoing investigation, it has been determined the vehicle driven by Venus Williams lawfully entered the intersection on a circular green traffic signal, and attempted to travel north through the intersection to Ballenisles Drive," the police statement said, via the Palm Beach Post.

"As Williams was traveling through the intersection, a Nissan Altima entered the intersection traveling south, and made a left turn in front of Williams' vehicle, causing her to stop advancing through the intersection to avoid a collision.

"The traffic signal then cycled to green, at which time Barson continued westbound and entered the intersection. The front end of Barson's vehicle collided the right front of Williams' vehicle."

While Linda Barson had several broken bones, Jerome Barson suffered severed main arteries, massive internal bleeding, a fractured spine and massive internal organ damage.

Williams, 37, was not impaired or distracted, according to the initial police report, and she was not cited at the time of the accident.

She is seeded 10th at Wimbledon and has advanced to the fourth round. Her attorney issued a statement on the accident, expressing condolences for the Barson family, just before the tournament began. Williams broke down in tears when asked about the fatal wreck following her opening-round win.

A wrongful death suit seeking an unspecified amount of damages has been filed against Williams, who had previously received citations in Florida for driving without insurance in 2009 and driving on a revoked license after causing an accident in 2013.