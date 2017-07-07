Men's big guns all through at Wimbledon

Wimbledon's big guns have all enjoyed comfortable paths to the third round on a day where the mercury tipped 32 degrees in SW19.

Former champions Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic both advanced in straight sets with last year's beaten finalist Milos Raonic coming from a set down to beat Mikhail Youzhny.

Federer turned on the style on Centre Court after losing the opening two games of the match to beat Serbian Dusan Lajovic 7-6 (7-0) 6-3 6-2.

Federer broke early in the second set to assume complete control and breezed through the third set and sealed victory with his ninth ace of the match to set up a third-round clash against Mischa Zverev.

"I couldn't get rid of the nerves early on and struggled to find my rhythm," Federer said.

"I got back in and broke him back but struggled throughout the first set.

"In the end it was very good."

Second seed Djokovic was equally emphatic in brushing aside Adam Pavlasek 6-2 6-1 6-1.

The second-seeded Serbian completely outclassed the Czech world No.136 in 94 minutes on No.1 Court.

"It's perfect. Exactly what I want. I don't want to have any five-set matches. I had enough match play in Eastbourne," said Djokovic.

"I felt very good today in terms of my game and where it was from the beginning till the end. So just keeps going in the right direction."

Bulgarian 11th seed Grigor Dimitrov beat former Australian Open finalist Marcos Baghdatis and there were wins for eighth-seeded Austrian Dominic Thiem and French showman Gael Monfils.

The only real shock came on Court No.3 where No.29-seed Juan Martin Del Potro lost to Latvia's Ernests Gulbis.

Tonight, our dynamic duo Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson face Marcus Daniell and Marcelo Demoliner from New Zealand and Brazil respectively.

Seven’s coverage of the action is exclusively live on 7TWO, Channel 7, PLUS7 and the 7Tennis app from 8.30pm (AEST).

Following that match, also exclusively live to the channels of Seven, Rafael Nadal takes on Russia’s Wimbledon debutant Karen Khachenov as he bids to reach the fourth round for the second time since finishing runner up in 2011.