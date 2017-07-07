Djokovic's classy response to Tomic controversy

Novak Djokovic empathises with Bernard Tomic's plight but also understands Head's decision to cut ties with the troubled Australian.

The racquet manufacturer released a statement hours after Tomic was fined $US15,000 that it couldn't condone the 24-year-old's behaviour after he said he was "a little bit bored" during his first-round Wimbledon loss and no longer cared how he performed at the grand slams.

"We were extremely disappointed with the statements made at Wimbledon by one of our sponsored athletes, Bernard Tomic," it said in a statement on Thursday.

"His opinions no way reflect our own attitude for tennis, our passion, professionalism and respect for the game.

"Therefore we have decided to discontinue our collaboration with Bernard Tomic."

The company remained loyal to Maria Sharapova during the Russian superstar's 15-month ban for doping and Djokovic - who also uses Head racquets - was asked if it was fair that a player could be penalised for speaking truthfully at a press conference.

"That's a good point," the Serbian world No.4 said.

"From a human side, we all have that empathy and we all have that compassion, so it's just a matter of whether you allow it to surface, whether you try to understand the person or not.

"So it just really depends on you. I generally try to understand people and why they take certain actions or words and we all are humans.

"We all have our flaws. We all, in the heat of the moment, maybe say some things that are not appropriate maybe, by definition of someone, or something.

"But again, it's understandable, in a way, why Head has reacted in this way because it's not the right message to send out there from one of the most talented players that has played a game in last six, seven years, and someone that was a hero - he is a hero - to many children, especially in Australia.

"Everybody looking up to him and him making these comments, I understand that perspective."

Djokovic, who has trained with Tomic in Monte Carlo where the both have bases, also appreciates the Australian's struggles, having endured his own over the past year in which he has relinquished all four of the grand slam trophies he possessed.

"Because I'm on the tour, I play tennis, I understand the ups and downs that you experience as a player, understand the emotions that you go through, and it's not easy. It's not easy," said the 12-times grand slam champion.

"There are tougher things in life. Absolutely. We have to be very grateful for the kind of lifestyle we have and to be given an opportunity to play a sport that we love.

"For him, it's different now. He's going through a tough stage and you have to kind of understand it and support it."

Djokovic also said he still respects John McEnroe despite the American comparing the Serb's slump to Tiger Woods's similar decline and hinting at troubles in the three-time Wimbledon champion's private life.

McEnroe caused a stir by claiming that Djokovic's recent difficulties on the court, which have seen him lose possession of all four Grand Slam titles, could have been caused by "off-court issues with the family".

"The person that comes to mind immediately is Tiger Woods," said McEnroe in reference to the golf superstar whose life and career imploded after a series of extra-marital affairs were revealed.

But Djokovic, the winner of 12 Grand Slam titles, shrugged off McEnroe's comments.

"He's very well known for his kind of bold comments and not really caring too much about being politically correct but saying whatever is on his mind," said 30-year-old Djokovic.

"That's all I can say. I really don't take anything personal. I always got along very well with John.

"You know, I guess whether that's his opinion or criticism or something else, I'm not really sure. But in the end of the day, I respect everything he says."