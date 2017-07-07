Stressed Rodionova falls in Wimbledon second round

Arina Rodionova has fallen short in her desperate bid to save Australia from its bleakest Wimbledon in almost 80 years.

Australia loses its last Wimbledon hope

The qualifier let slip a big second-set lead in going down 6-4 7-6 (7-4) to Kazakh wildcard Zarina Diyas in a rollercoaster one-hour and 50-minute encounter played out in searing London heat.

The St John Ambulance treated "around 60 people" for heat stress as the temperature soared beyond 30 degrees, while Rodionova's blood boiled during a running battle with chair umpire Mariana Alves.

But the challenging conditions didn't stop Australia's unlikely first-round saviour from threatening to continue her spirited run despite taking to the court barely 36 hours after the arrest and release in Melbourne of her AFL-star husband Ty Vickery.

The Hawthorn forward is continuing to assist police with an extortion investigation after his former Richmond teammate Jake King was charged with threats to kill, making threats to kill, two counts of threats to inflict serious injury and two counts of using a carriage service to harass.

Vickery had reportedly enlisted King to help him recover $100,000 he believes has been stolen from his Hawthorn restaurant business.

As she did after her doubles defeat a day earlier, Rodionova refused to address the issue after casting aside the drama to throw everything into trying to progress to a grand slam third round for the first time.

"I did what I could and I don't think I would change anything. My level of effort was 100 per cent," said the world No.166.

"I probably wasn't physically 100 per cent because I was really fatigued from previous two matches.

"But I was fighting for every point today and that's really I can ask for."

Rodionova was furious with Alves over a series of line calls and also complained that the court was "too slippery".

Alves is the same official that had coins tossed towards her chair by Daniil Medvedev on Wednesday after the livid Russian accused her of not wanting him to beat Belgian qualifier Ruben Bemelmans - which he didn't.

The umpire also withstood several verbal tirades from Rodionova, who later downplayed her frustrations.

"What can you do? It is what it is. Everyone makes mistakes," Rodionova said after almost self-destructing from 5-1 up in the second set.

Rodionova rued missing two set points on Diyas' serve before dropping her own serve twice to allow the Kazakh to level the set at 5-5.

But, out of nowhere, the Wimbledon debutant broke Diyas from 40-love to steal an opportunity to serve out the second set.

Alas, despite grittily fighting off four break points, Rodionova was unable to level the match.

But the 27-year-old fought valiantly until the very end.

And exhausted Diyas collapsed into Rodionova's arms in a warm embrace at the net after finally putting the Australian away with an epic 22-shot final rally.

Rodionova's exit leaves Australia without a third-round representative in either the men's or women's singles draw for only the second time since 1938.