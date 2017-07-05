'You're an embarrassment to yourself and the sport'

Bernard Tomic's embarrassing Wimbledon performance has former Australian players cringing, says Pat Cash.

In a stunning post-match admission, Tomic confessed to feeling bored during his insipid 6-4 6-3 6-4 first round loss to German veteran Mischa Zverev and not being really concerned by his grand slam results.

He also acknowledged having a mental issue - lacking motivation and not respecting the sport enough.

His comments at the sport's biggest showpiece prompted former Wimbledon champion Cash to caution Tomic about the Australian tennis legacy he was jeopardising.

"I don't think Bernie by a long shot represents everybody, Australian players," Cash told the BBC.

"He can do a lot worse than that to ruin the image that we've created.

"But a lot of ex-players are cringing, Aussies, especially the guys who started this pro circuit. We wouldn't be here without these guys."

Nine-time Wimbledon winner Martina Navratilova said Tomic should get out of the sport if that's how he feels.

"It's disrespectful to the sport and disrespectful to the history of the sport. If you can't get motivated at Wimbledon it's time to find another job.

"The spectators paid good money to come here and watch Wimbledon and the guy shows up and doesn't try, he can't be bothered. Just stay at home."

Australian six-time grand slam doubles champion Rennae Stubbs labelled Tomic's comments a disgrace.

"You're an embarrassment to yourself, and not only to the sport but to Australian tennis," Stubbs told the BBC.

Leading Australian tennis coach and commentator Roger Rasheed said 24-year-old Tomic needed help and agreed he should walk away from the game for a time.

"The problem is, where does he go?" Rasheed told Sky Sports Radio.

"I don't know where it's (support) is going to come from, to be honest. You'd like to help the kid, as a person, just to talk to him to see what he's interested in doing as a passion and try to work with that."

Despite being heard complaining of a back problem during a medical time-out midway through the match, Tomic later said he wasn't too troubled by it.

"It was definitely a mental issue out there," he said.

"I don't know why, but I felt a little bit bored out there, to be completely honest with you.

"So I feel holding a trophy or doing well, it doesn't satisfy me anymore.

"It's not there. I couldn't care less if I make a fourth-round US Open or I lose first round.

"To me, everything is the same. I'm going to play another 10 years, and I know after my career I won't have to work again."

