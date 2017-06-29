News

Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Aussie battler eyes dream Wimbledon debut

Darren Walton
AAP /

Unheralded Australian Andrew Whittington is one win away from a dream Wimbledon debut after grinding his way into the final round of qualifying at the All England Club.

The 23-year-old scored a spirited 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 victory over American journeyman Tim Smyczek to move ever closer to a main-draw berth of the grasscourt grand slam, starting on Monday.

LIVE & FREE: Wimbledon returns to Seven in July

Whittington will play America's Denis Kudla for a coveted place alongside Davis Cup stars Nick Kyrgios, Bernard Tomic, Jordan Thompson and Thanasi Kokkinakis in Wimbledon's 128-man draw.

The world No.209 was among five Australian qualifying winners on Wednesday, with John-Patrick Smith also beating an American, Mackenzie McDonald, 6-4 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 in his second-round match.

All three Australian women in action advanced to the second round, with teenage ace Destanee Aiava leading the way with a 6-3 6-0 drubbing of British hope Freya Christie.

Arina Rodionova also progressed in straight sets with a 6-3 6-4 win over Nina Stojanovic, while Townsville 19-year-old Lizette Cabrera advanced with a more difficult 6-2 4-6 6-2 victory over Tereza Smitkova.

Young guns Blake Mott and Alex Di Minaur's hopes of a Wimbledon debut ended with second-round defeats in men's qualifying.

Bolt lost 7-5 6-4 to highly rated Kazakh Alexander Bublik while Di Minaur went down 6-2 6-4 to Japan's Tatsuma Ito.

