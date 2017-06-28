Kokkinakis left blushing after cringeworthy interview

Thanasi Kokkinakis has produced an improved performance in a dominant win over world No.16 Gilles Simon at the boozy Boodles exhibition event.

Just one week after he upset 2016 Wimbledon finalist Milos Raonic at Queen's Club, the 21-year-old Australian won 6-4 6-2 win over his French opponent.

What followed the match was a bizarre set of interviews, highlighted by an embarrassed Kokkinakis being asked to share his nickname.

"Actually a few of the ladies wanted to know, because you've got quite a long name - Thanasi Kokkinakis - I wondered if you had a nickname?" the on-court interviewer asked.

After explaining how Thanasi is already short for Athanasios, he was pushed on his other nickname: "Uhh, do you want... okay, my nickname is spelled differently, but it's Kokk."

The same female fans later offered to massage Gilles Simon during his equally awkward interview.

Kokkinakis later raved about the tournament, suggesting it suits him perfectly after a horror run with injuries that he has previously conceded put a strain on his love for the game.

"I felt really good," Kokkinakis said.

"Two years ago I came here, loved it. I was a little bit sick last time I played, but I enjoyed the atmosphere. It's a great place to find your feet a little bit before the grasscourts at Wimbledon.

"It's pretty easy-going. A lot of the hard work's done, you've played a lot of serious matches before. You kind of want to feel good, relax a little bit, and still keep your game going, so The Boodles is perfect for that."

Despite the wins over Raonic and Simon - himself a former top-10 player - Kokkinakis is keeping a lid on his own expectations of what he can do at the All England Club.

After all the highs and lows were evident at Queen's when he was hapless in the second round against rising Russian Daniil Medvedev, losing 6-2 6-2.

"Hopefully I get a decent draw, but again, I had a good win last week over Raonic, so I know I can play good tennis," he said.

"The trouble is maintaining my level. My good is good, my bad isn't so great at the moment. So I'm just trying to get better."

