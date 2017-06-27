News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Spain's Rafael Nadal now has the longest unbeaten streak in Davis Cup history.
Nadal hauls Spain level in Davis Cup

Gavrilova suffers shock loss ahead of Wimbledon

AAP /

Daria Gavrilova has been knocked out of the WTA event in Eastbourne, losing her second-round match 6-2, 2-6 3-6 to qualifier Lara Arruabarrena.

Aussie Rubie cruises in 400m heat
1:09

Aussie Rubie cruises in 400m heat
Aussie Bell wins silver in 10m air pistol
0:43

Aussie Bell wins silver in 10m air pistol
Aussie Hough reaches 110m hurdles final
0:21

Aussie Hough reaches 110m hurdles final
Bulldogs won't be writing the Cowboys off
0:35

Bulldogs won't be writing the Cowboys off
Sanele Mao wins Gold! | Weightlifting | Men's 105kg Final | Gold Coast 2018
1:01

Sanele Mao wins Gold! | Weightlifting | Men's 105kg Final | Gold Coast 2018
Marquez knocks Rossi off his bike
1:00

Marquez knocks Rossi off his bike
The A-League finals fight
0:40

The A-League finals fight
The TV interview behind Seebohm's spray
0:47

Seebohm discusses 100m silver in pool-side interview
Grevemberg backs transgender weightlifter
0:37

Grevemberg backs transgender weightlifter
Laurel Hubbard's silver-winning lift
0:48

Laurel Hubbard's silver-winning lift
Weightlifter buckles under the pressure
0:45

Weightlifter buckles under the pressure
Rousey makes WWE debut with a win
0:54

Rousey makes WWE debut with a win
 

Gavrilova, the No.16-seed, served five double faults in the two hour and eight minutes-long match.

After receiving a bye in the first round at Eastbourne, the 23-year-old Australian heads to Wimbledon on the back of another first-up loss, having been knocked out of the French Open in the opening round.

Gavrilova's results were better a week ago in Birmingham, having reached the quarter-finals before a three-sets loss to Lucie Safarova.

Other winners at Eastbourne on Monday included French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Pliskova.

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the the tournament due to an abdominal strain, after beating Australian Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Birmginham WTA event on Sunday.

Back To Top