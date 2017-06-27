Gavrilova suffers shock loss ahead of Wimbledon

Daria Gavrilova has been knocked out of the WTA event in Eastbourne, losing her second-round match 6-2, 2-6 3-6 to qualifier Lara Arruabarrena.

Gavrilova, the No.16-seed, served five double faults in the two hour and eight minutes-long match.

After receiving a bye in the first round at Eastbourne, the 23-year-old Australian heads to Wimbledon on the back of another first-up loss, having been knocked out of the French Open in the opening round.

Gavrilova's results were better a week ago in Birmingham, having reached the quarter-finals before a three-sets loss to Lucie Safarova.

Other winners at Eastbourne on Monday included French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Karolina Pliskova.

Petra Kvitova has withdrawn from the the tournament due to an abdominal strain, after beating Australian Ashleigh Barty in the final of the Birmginham WTA event on Sunday.