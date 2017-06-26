Barty set for career-high singles ranking

Ashleigh Barty will head to Wimbledon next week with a career-high world ranking of 54.

The Australian was outplayed in her tough three-set loss to Petra Kvitova in the final of the WTA grasscourt event in Birmingham on Sunday.

But her progression to the decider, which included upset wins over top-25 players Garbine Muguruza and Barbora Strycova, improved her win-loss singles record this year to 24-10.

Barty started the year as the world No.271 in her full-time comeback following a break from tennis in 2015.

Barty conceded only one point in her opening four service games against Kvitova, breaking the two-time Wimbledon champion in the third game before taking the first set.

But her Czech opponent's explosive serve ultimately proved too much in the 4-6 6-3 6-2 result.

Nonetheless, the 21-year-old Barty is hopeful for a strong showing at the All England Club next week, where she was junior champion in 2011.

"I think it was a pretty high quality match," Barty said of the Kvitova clash.

"We both started well and I served particularly well in that first set and I think it gave me the upper hand.

"I've played some quality tennis and lost to only a couple of good players. So I'm really excited and I can't wait to get to Wimbledon."

Barty is also enjoying strong doubles form with compatriot Casey Dellacqua, which may also be fuelling her confidence.

The pair won the doubles crown in Birmingham - their third title of the year.

"It was nice to really finish the week on a positive note," Barty said.

"The whole day's been great. We'll sit back and have a look at the singles but it was nice to come through and be able to get a third title with Case (Dellacqua) is pretty special.

"She's such a great chick and I love playing on court with her. It was just nice to be able to polish that off today and come away with the title."