News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Thiem and Dimitrov stun with incredible diving winners

7Sport /

Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov have both pulled off brilliant diving winners at separate tournaments within hours of each other.

Nwosu wins Gold! | Para Powerlifting | Women's Heavyweight | Gold Coast 2018
0:42

Ndidi Nwosu wins more gold for Nigeria
What a finish! Malawi holds on in a thriller! | Netball | Preliminary Round Pool B | Gold Coast 2018
1:23

Malawi beat Scotland in a thriller
McEvoy a huge part of Hawks success - Mitchell
0:23

McEvoy a huge part of Hawks success - Mitchell
Jackson is a massive loss - Elliott
0:30

Jackson is a massive loss - Elliott
Cowboys will be fired up - Elliott
0:42

Cowboys will be fired up - Elliott
Mitchell cares more about wins than possessions
0:27

Mitchell cares more about wins than possessions
Gold Medallist Katrin Garfoot chats with Sam Lane after winning Gold | Road Cycling | Women's Individual Time Trial | Gold Coast 2018
1:59

Gold Medallist Katrin Garfoot chats with Sam Lane
Verhaeren - Bronte deserved the gold
0:30

Verhaeren - Bronte deserved the gold
Oyema wins Gold! | Para Powerlifting | Women's Lightweight | Gold Coast 2018
0:56

Esther Oyema wins gold with world record powerlift
Garfoot wins gold in women's time trial
0:51

Garfoot wins gold in women's time trial
Agholor on Beckham attending offseason workouts: Good to show he's healthy
2:12

Agholor on Beckham attending offseason workouts: Good to show he's healthy
Evan O'Hanlon's hilarious act during national anthem
0:30

Evan O'Hanlon's hilarious act during national anthem
 

Thiem was in action in Halle on Wednesday and Dimitrov at Queen's when they both pulled off stunning volleys.

Both men left their feet to hit shots while diving, and both proved winners.

Incredible. Image: Tennis TV

Austrian world No.8 Thiem struggled with consistency throughout his match against Robin Haase and missed two set points in the second set before double-faulting on his opponent's first match point.

Dimitrov was also in trouble when he lost the first set to French veteran Julien Benneteau but the sixth seed recovered to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 in one of the best matches of Queen's.

with AAP

Back To Top