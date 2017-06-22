Thiem and Dimitrov stun with incredible diving winners

Dominic Thiem and Grigor Dimitrov have both pulled off brilliant diving winners at separate tournaments within hours of each other.

Thiem was in action in Halle on Wednesday and Dimitrov at Queen's when they both pulled off stunning volleys.

Both men left their feet to hit shots while diving, and both proved winners.

Austrian world No.8 Thiem struggled with consistency throughout his match against Robin Haase and missed two set points in the second set before double-faulting on his opponent's first match point.

Dimitrov was also in trouble when he lost the first set to French veteran Julien Benneteau but the sixth seed recovered to win 4-6 6-3 6-4 in one of the best matches of Queen's.

with AAP