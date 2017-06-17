'He's the greatest of all time, without a doubt'

Debate continues to rage about whether Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer is the greatest male tennis payer of all time, and now Toni Nadal has weighed in.

Rafa Nadal's uncle and long-time coach was recently asked if his nephew or Federer was the 'GOAT', and Toni had no doubts about his answer.

"Federer without any doubt," Toni said in an inyerview with Tennis World.

"It's true, Rafa won more Masters 1000 titles, but Federer is above him in terms of weeks spent as world no. 1 and Grand Slam titles won."

However Toni didn't want to discount other great players from the debate.

"I don't know if they are the only ones, there is also Rod Laver who made history but who I don't know very well."

Toni also gave his opinion about Rafa's chances at Wimbledon, and whether or not he could stop Federer from winning an unprecedented eighth crown.

"If he plays like he did in Paris I think he has chances to win," Toni said.

"From 2011, year where he played the final, never played well there.

"But it was basically due to knee issues and when you cannot move well with legs in Wimbledon you struggle to play. If we go there is because we have chances to win.

"Otherwise we would have fewer motivations. We believe the main favourite to win the title is Federer. Then others like Murray or Kyrgios, but if Rafa plays like at Roland Garros he can try to win."

Tennis expert Brad Gilbert recently caused a stir by saying Nadal's 10 French Open titles were a greater achievement than Federer's record 18 grand slams.

"Both outrageous but probably 10 Roland Garros titles," he replied.