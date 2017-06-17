Tennis player disqualified for abusing himself

British tennis player Brydan Klein has been defaulted in bizarre circumstances against Sam Groth after apparently yelling at himself.

Groth was serving for the match at the Aegon Open in Nottingham on Friday when the strange moment occured.

Klein had a break point but couldn't convert as he hit the ball into the net, before angrily yelling: "You stupid, stupid person...idiot."

While it appeared as though he was admonishing himself, the chair umpire took umbrage with Klein and hit him with an unsportsmanlike conduct violation and a game penalty, handing Groth the match.

Klein was understandably fuming.

"I was talking to myself!" he said, dropping his racquet and throwing his arms in the air.

"You don’t talk like that to anybody," replied the umpire. "It’s a lack of disrespect."

It's the second strange incident in as many days after Jerzy Janowicz was hit with a point penalty for an audible obscenity in Stuttgart for saying 'hamburger'.