Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Tomic and Kokkinakis fall in European second rounds

Karolos Grohmann
AAP /

Tomas Berdych has become the latest seeded player to crash out of the Stuttgart Open, with Spaniard Feliciano Lopez edging past the Czech in three sets to reach the last four.

Lopez accounted for the third seed and world No.14 on Friday, 6-7 (4-7) 6-3 6-4.

Berdych, who has reached only one final this year, joins already eliminated top seeds Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov on the sidelines.

Lopez, ranked 33 in the world, set up a semi-final showdown with 39-year-old veteran Tommy Haas, who beat Federer in the previous round, or Germany's Mischa Zverev.

The 35-year-old Spaniard bounced back from the first-set tiebreaker loss to save several break points on serve early in the third set.

Lopez earned his only break with a superb crosscourt passing shot to lead 4-3 and held on to win.

