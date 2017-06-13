New-look Federer delights fans in return to court

Roger Federer has hit the court in Stuttgart ahead of his return to the tour, and the Swiss Maestro is sporting a rather fetching new look.

Federer had a practice session with Tommy Haas on Monday ahead of his first match in nearly two months at the Mercedes Cup.

Long-gone is the pony tail that Federer sported in his youth, but the short chop he showed off on Monday was markedly different to what fans are used to.

Several hunded fans turned out to watch Federer practice, and they weren't disappointed as he dusted off some cobwebs but showed he hasn't lost anything.

Federer returns to the ATP tour after skipping the entire clay-court season.

He last played at the Miami Open in April, beating Rafael Nadal in the final to claim his third title of the year after victories at the Australian Open and Miami Wells.

He boasts a 19-1 record in 2017, his only defeat coming against World No. 116 Evgeny Donskoy in Dubai.

Needless to say fans are going pretty crazy for Federer's new look:

Summer hair style for Roger #Federer! 💇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oXiBENUEoD — We Are Tennis (@WeAreTennis) June 12, 2017

Federer



- Back on grass

- Fistpumping in practice

- New hairstyle! pic.twitter.com/SXU92Yaon0 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) June 11, 2017

Federer got a horrible haircut to overshadow Nadal's La Decima pic.twitter.com/9jcQ2dxxNS — James (@AHagwanska) June 11, 2017

Roger Federer at the Press Conference in Stuttgart😍 pic.twitter.com/LDM9eCqxgg — No Federer♥No Tennis (@SoyFederista) June 12, 2017

Federer spoke to the media after his practics session and admitted he would not have been able to beat the "gigantic" Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros.

Nadal produced a dominant display to overcome Stan Wawrinka in the French Open final and finish the tournament without dropping a set, becoming the first man to win 10 titles at the same grand slam in the Open Era.

Eighteen-time grand slam winner Federer has won each of his last four meetings with Nadal, including in the finals of this year's Australian Open and Miami Masters, but concedes Nadal is the master of clay-court tennis.

"I wouldn't have beaten Rafael Nadal yesterday at Roland Garros. Not in the shape I would have performed on clay," he said.

"I told him on the court in Miami that he will destroy this season on clay. Luckily I was right for once. He played great.

"What Rafael achieved didn't surprise me at all, as he showed in Australia what is possible for him on clay.

"But that he ran through the tournament like this is absolutely gigantic."