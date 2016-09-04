News

Kokkinakis undergoes scans amid claims of broken kneecap
Kyrgios pulls off point of the US Open

Injury forced Nick Kyrgios to make a heartbreaking exit at the US Open, but not before he won arguably the point of the tournament.

The Aussie has been dogged by a hip injury in his first two matches but it didn’t prevent him from pulling off an unbelievable winner against Ukrainian Illya Marchenko.

Kyrgios had to receive lengthy treatment on his injury. Pic: Getty

After a lengthy baseline rally the 21-year-old was drawn into the net by a superb backhand slice from Marchenko that would have been a winner against most opponents.

Kyrgios somehow managed to get to the ball and after diving full stretch, played an impossible backhand slice of his own that beat Marchenko all ends up.

The commentator clearly couldn’t believe his eyes as he exclaimed, “No way, did we just see that?”

The answer was yes and it was astonishing.


