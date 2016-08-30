Monfils nearly crushed by baseline clock

Gael Monfils' acrobatics nearly got him in trouble after crashing into the baseline clock at the US Open.

Monfils shatters baseline clock after collision

During his first round clash against Gilles Muller, in trademark style Monfils leaped backwards to try and retrieve an impossible (for everyone else) shot only to clatter into the digital clock begin the baseline.

Scarily for Monfils, the clock came crashing down, very nearly crushing the Frenchman's leg.

Luckily he walked away unharmed and went on to beat Muller in straight sets 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(4).

At least fellow player Eugenie Bouchard was entertained.