Serbia's Viktor Troicki has made his case for the greatest Wimbledon rant of modern times as he slipped to a five-set defeat to Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Kyrgios causes social media storm over Troicki tantrum

Infuriated that umpire Damiano Torella had over-ruled a Vinolas serve which was called out to declare it an ace, Troicki unleashed a tirade of abuse at the Italian official.

"You're the worst umpire in the world," screamed Troicki as he went match point down.

"What are you doing? Did you see the ball? You're so bad," he continued while gesturing wildly with his arms.

Troicki earned a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct, but he was still not done with the umpire.

"You're horrible, you know what you did. You are an idiot," the hot-headed player roared once Ramos Vinolas was victorious.

The crowd jeered as Troicki marched off towards the referee's office.

However he did receive some sympathy from none other than Nick Kyrgios, who has also had a run in with an umpire at Wimbledon.

I feel you @troicki_viktor - fkn joke 😕 — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 30, 2016

Fans on Twitter found Kyrgios' remarks rather ironic:

@NickKyrgios @troicki_viktor it takes a moron to know a moron. — Milos Bulatovic (@LatsOfRunning) June 30, 2016

@NickKyrgios @troicki_viktor I guess it's a 'fkn joke' every time you make an unforced error as well. — Justin Edwards (@jedwards2311) June 30, 2016

READ MORE:

Murray eases, Muguruza crashes

Erakovic into Wimbledon third round

I've made myself a target, says Muguruza after Wimbledon exit