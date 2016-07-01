News

Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Kyrgios causes social media storm over Troicki tantrum

Yahoo and Agencies /

Serbia's Viktor Troicki has made his case for the greatest Wimbledon rant of modern times as he slipped to a five-set defeat to Spain's Albert Ramos Vinolas.

Infuriated that umpire Damiano Torella had over-ruled a Vinolas serve which was called out to declare it an ace, Troicki unleashed a tirade of abuse at the Italian official.

The tennis player could not hide his annoyance as he goes to get the ball to show the umpire. Source: Wimbledon.

Troicki screams at the umpire to show him the chalk on the ball as he argues it was out.

"You're the worst umpire in the world," screamed Troicki as he went match point down.

"Look at it! Look at it," Troicki screams. Source: Wimbledon.

"What are you doing? Did you see the ball? You're so bad," he continued while gesturing wildly with his arms.

Troicki tells the umpire "you're so bad". Source: Wimbledon.

Troicki earned a warning for unsportsmanlike conduct, but he was still not done with the umpire.

The umpire is shocked by the player's reaction. Source: Wimbledon.

"You're horrible, you know what you did. You are an idiot," the hot-headed player roared once Ramos Vinolas was victorious.

The crowd jeered as Troicki marched off towards the referee's office.

However he did receive some sympathy from none other than Nick Kyrgios, who has also had a run in with an umpire at Wimbledon.



Fans on Twitter found Kyrgios' remarks rather ironic:







