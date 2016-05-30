Stan Wawrinka has given a ballboy an experience he’ll never forget, after letting the youngster hit up with him during a break in his French Open match.

Wawrinka enlists help of ballboy during French Open match

Wawrinka’s fourth round opponent Viktor Triocki was in the middle of a medical timeout, so the Swiss star invited the ballboy onto the Rolland Garros clay to keep himself occupied.

The two exchanged shots back and forth, with the young boy seemingly unfazed by the crowd and the occasion as he proved a more than capable hitting partner.

When the match was set to resume, the ballboy was given a standing ovation as he raced towards the net to shake an appreciative Wawrinka’s hand.

Watch more memorable moments in the life of a ballkid.