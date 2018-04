You come off the court between games with your doubles partner Andy Murray and you are pumped.

Inglot fist bumps ball kid by accident

You have just played a brilliant game, you are leading the match in Monte Carlo.

You take a rest full of adrenaline and all of a sudden there is a fist in front of you.

Of course you bump it.

Then you look up and it is not your partner, Murry but the young ball kid holding the umbrella up for your protection.

Ha. He handled it well though with a great little giggle.