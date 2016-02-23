Kyrgios returns serve at online hater

In the aftermath of Nick Kyrgios' breakthrough title win at the Marseille Open, he took to social media to hit back at some criticism.

The 20-year-old posted a video on Facebook, showing him hoisting the trophy in celebration of his first professional title.

Majority of comments on the post were supportive, but Kyrgios took issue with one user who called the win a 'fluke'.

.@NickKyrgios hitting back at a FB comment calling his Marseilles win a "fluke" pic.twitter.com/O90MykgtD0 — Melanie Dinjaski (@MelanieDinjaski) February 22, 2016

Kyrgios' response was perfect:

"Yep. Gasquet, Berdych & Cilic in straight sets back to back is a fluke and 'minor'. See ya hater," Kyrgios replied.

"All I can see is deluded dribbling and bad grammar. Bye."

Kyrgios won the tournament by defeating Richard Gasquet, Tomas Berdych and Marin Cilic, failing to drop serve at any point.

It's not the first time Kyrgios has been involved in a social media spat, famously getting in an online stoush with Taylor Walker of the Adelaide Crows last year.

