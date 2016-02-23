News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest
Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest

Kyrgios returns serve at online hater

7Sport /

In the aftermath of Nick Kyrgios' breakthrough title win at the Marseille Open, he took to social media to hit back at some criticism.

Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
0:46

Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
Hosking sprints to road race gold
0:59

Hosking sprints to road race gold
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
3:19

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant calls out the 'Garrett guys' for not naming him captain, pushing him out
1:44

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant calls out the 'Garrett guys' for not naming him captain, pushing him out
'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
0:30

'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down DeShon Elliott's college highlights
1:57

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down DeShon Elliott's college highlights
University of South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst to NFL team that drafts him: You're 'going to get a warrior'
2:08

University of South Carolina tight end Hayden Hurst to NFL team that drafts him: You're 'going to get a warrior'
Wyche: Redskins don't appear to be a realistic destination for Dez Bryant 'at the moment'
1:03

Wyche: Redskins don't appear to be a realistic destination for Dez Bryant 'at the moment'
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
2:15

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
Shaun O'Hara: Cowboys 'did (Dez Bryant) dirty' by releasing him so late in free agency
3:13

Shaun O'Hara: Cowboys 'did (Dez Bryant) dirty' by releasing him so late in free agency
What would it take for the New England Patriots to sign wide receiver Dez Bryant?
3:07

What would it take for the New England Patriots to sign wide receiver Dez Bryant?
 

The 20-year-old posted a video on Facebook, showing him hoisting the trophy in celebration of his first professional title.

Image: Getty

Majority of comments on the post were supportive, but Kyrgios took issue with one user who called the win a 'fluke'.



Kyrgios' response was perfect:

"Yep. Gasquet, Berdych & Cilic in straight sets back to back is a fluke and 'minor'. See ya hater," Kyrgios replied.

"All I can see is deluded dribbling and bad grammar. Bye."

Kyrgios won the tournament by defeating Richard Gasquet, Tomas Berdych and Marin Cilic, failing to drop serve at any point.

It's not the first time Kyrgios has been involved in a social media spat, famously getting in an online stoush with Taylor Walker of the Adelaide Crows last year.

NICK KYRGIOS'S RAP SHEET

Back To Top