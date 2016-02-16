News

Wozniacki and Vonn latest Sports Illustrated bodypaint models

7Sport /

Sports stars Croline Wozniacki and Lindsey Vonn have joined Ronda Rousey posing in just bodypaint in the new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

The tennis player and Olympic skier traded their bikins for paint for their shoot in Petit St. Vincent in the Grenadine islands.



Wozniacki, who appeared in the 2015 Swimsuit Edition in a teeny tiny white string bikini, models a red bodypaint suit.

"I had a blast, this was so much fun," said the Dane.

"I love my body paint. This has been such an unbelievable experience."



Vonn appeared in the magazine’s 2010 Swimsuit Issue. She’s back six years later after making headlines for dating Tiger Woods and suffering a major knee injury that caused her to miss the 2014 Sochi Games.


