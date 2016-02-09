Foul-mouthed Tomic's commitment questioned again

News

Courtside microphones heard Tomic saying he didn't want to be there as he made a third round exit at the hands of Paolo Lorenzi.

Bernie's done it again. Image: Getty

"I should be off driving my Ferrari," Tomic said.

"I don't need to be here. F*** this place."

The incident comes after his controversial exit from the Sydney International in Januray where he retired hurt after finding out about his favourable Australian Open draw.

Aussie legend John Newcombe also accused him of 'tanking' earlier in his career.

