US teen stuns Groth with perfect 'fake and bake'

Sam Groth was not only knocked out of the recent Dallas challenger event by an 18-year-old, he also fell victim to an incredible piece of trickery.

The Aussie tennis player was taking on American Frances Tiafoe when the teenager pulled off the perfect 'fake and bake' winner.

Tiafoe had a set point on Groth's serve at 5-3 in the first set when the Australian looked to have an easy put-away forehand in the offing.

Tiafoe turned his back, pretending to give up on the point, before spinning around and producing an amazing winner to steal the point.

It sparked memories of a similar effort Gael Monfils produced in Monte Carlo last year against Alexandr Dolgopolov.

