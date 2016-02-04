News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Wozniacki threatens boycott over 'death threats' from fans
Wozniacki makes stunning boycott call over fan 'death threats'

US teen stuns Groth with perfect 'fake and bake'

7Sport /

Sam Groth was not only knocked out of the recent Dallas challenger event by an 18-year-old, he also fell victim to an incredible piece of trickery.

Wozniacki jeered by Miami Open crowd
0:44

Wozniacki jeered by Miami Open crowd
0419_0500_nat_rafa
0:35

Rafael Nadal starts his quest for 11th Monte Carlo title
Jared Donaldson's 'disgusting' tantrum
1:02

Jared Donaldson's 'disgusting' tantrum
Nadal fit and ready for clay court season
0:33

Nadal fit and firing for clay court season
Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
0:29

Goffin's shocking clay-court ankle injury
Kokkinakis escapes injury after unlucky slip
0:21

Kokkinakis's unfortunate advertising slip
Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
0:46

Random punter's epic Kyrgios challenge
Trent Dilfer: Luke Faulk is the perfect guy to draft as the heir apparent to Tom Brady
1:37

Trent Dilfer: Luke Falk would be perfect 'heir apparent' to Tom Brady
Around the NFL: Who should Eagles face in 2018 opening game?
4:03

Around the NFL: Who should Eagles face in 2018 opening game?
Thunder coach Billy Donovan offers condolences after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's wife dies
0:51

Thunder coach Billy Donovan offers condolences after Spurs coach Gregg Popovich's wife dies
Move the Sticks: AFC South perfect pairings
5:06

Move the Sticks: AFC South perfect pairings
Back2Campus: Derrick Henry and Rashaan Evans
3:33

Back2Campus: Derrick Henry and Rashaan Evans
 

The Aussie tennis player was taking on American Frances Tiafoe when the teenager pulled off the perfect 'fake and bake' winner.

Tiafoe is said to be tennis' next big thing. Image: Getty

Tiafoe had a set point on Groth's serve at 5-3 in the first set when the Australian looked to have an easy put-away forehand in the offing.

Tiafoe turned his back, pretending to give up on the point, before spinning around and producing an amazing winner to steal the point.

Tiafoe pretends to concede the point. Image: ATP

It sparked memories of a similar effort Gael Monfils produced in Monte Carlo last year against Alexandr Dolgopolov.

Best of the Australian Open

Back To Top