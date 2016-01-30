Djokovic shares special moment with Dylan Alcott

Australia's Dylan Alcott took out the men's quad singles title at the Australian Open and shared a touching moment with Novak Djokovic afterwards.

Alcott was far too good in the final, taking it out 6-2 6-2 against David Wagner from USA.

He was then part of the pre-match ceremony ahead of the women's final, where he caught up with Novak Djokovic and posed for photos.

But it was a touching move from Djokovic that got the crowd cheering.

The world No.1 greeted Alcott before raising his arms to the crowd, signalling them to applaud their local hero, which they did so with glee.

