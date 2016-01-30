News

Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Djokovic shares special moment with Dylan Alcott

7Sport

Australia's Dylan Alcott took out the men's quad singles title at the Australian Open and shared a touching moment with Novak Djokovic afterwards.

Alcott was far too good in the final, taking it out 6-2 6-2 against David Wagner from USA.

Alcott with his trophy. Image: Getty

He was then part of the pre-match ceremony ahead of the women's final, where he caught up with Novak Djokovic and posed for photos.

Two legends of the sport. Image: Channel 7

But it was a touching move from Djokovic that got the crowd cheering.

The world No.1 greeted Alcott before raising his arms to the crowd, signalling them to applaud their local hero, which they did so with glee.

