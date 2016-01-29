Djokovic does his best Jim Courier impersonation

Novak Djokovic has been the life of the party in Melbourne, providing entertainment on the court and plenty of laughs off it.

After his four set win over Roger Federer, Djokovic spoke with Jim Courier on court at Rod Laver Arena, but the comedic Serb turned the tables on Courier.

Why Courier asked why he kept moving away from him during the interview, Djokovic grabbed the microphone and hilariously explained his parameters of personal space.

If it's not Courier, it's the crowd having a laugh with Novak. Earlier in the tournament a spectator chimed in to their interview to dish up some sage advice for the no. 1 seed, yelling "no more drop shots" to which Djokovic could only laugh.

The ball kids are also part of the act, with this young lad trying his hand at some physiotherapy, helping Djokovic stretch out mid-match.

This ball girl was not so lucky after Djokovic accidentally hit her with a ball, exchanging a few laughs with the world's best male tennis player.

