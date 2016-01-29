News

Sad twist to nasty fall as Kokkinakis reveals injury
Federer blasts 'stupid' question from reporter

An Australian Open journalist found out the hard way not to get under Roger Federer's skin after his loss to Novak Djokovic with a string of questions the Swiss master was having none of.

After a disappointing four set exit from the Australian Open, you could forgive Federer for not being the happiest person, but that was only exacerbated by a journalist’s poorly worded question that definitely ticked him off.

Federer did not hold back. Source: Channel 7

The reporter asked the Swiss ace about Novak Djokovic’s recent run off success and the perceived lack of quality opponents he was beating compared to Federer’s dominant days in the mid-2000s.

A clearly disgruntled Federer did not appreciate the implication that today’s players were not up to scratch.

FEDERER: "You think I'm old and all that"

DJOKOVIC: No. 1 seed breezes into Australian Open final

“You’ve got to be careful how to phrase the question,” an irritated Federer said.

“You don’t want to disrespect the other players. You don’t have to face them, I’ve got to face them,” he said before calling it a “stupid question”.

