Novak Djokovic was feeling a bit tight in his Australian Open quarter final against Kei Nishikori, so who better to help him stretch out than the ballboy?

Djokovic was waiting for Nishikori to return from a medical time-out when he called upon the boy to act as his stretching partner.

The youngster seemed delighted to assist the world No.1 as he tried to work out a sore neck and shoulder.

It certainly has been an eventful tournament for the kids in green: