New balls please! Linesman gets hit in very tender spot

This linesman at the Australian Open was making calls with a distinctly higher voice after taking a Tomas Berdych serve in the worst possible spot.

Berdych was serving in the first set against Roger Federer when the linesman unsuccessfully tried to dodge the ball and ended up getting hit in the groin.

The crowd saw the funny side, and after a while so did the linesman.

The incident was very similar to this one with a ball boy at last year's tournament:

And it comes just a week after this unfortunate one in the NHL:

Seven’s Summer of Tennis is in full swing and with unparalleled coverage you don’t ever have to miss a point. Stream it live on 7tennis.com.au or from our new 7Tennis apps. Download for iOS here and android here.