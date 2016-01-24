Kyrgios in trouble after answering phone on court

The controversial Australian Open of Nick Kyrgios continues after the Aussie was seen answering his phone on court of a mixed doubles match.

The fiery youngster was taking part in the match with girlfriend Ajla Tomljanovic when he was seen by Channel 7 cameras answering a call before the match on court.

Following the match he confirmed he had in fact answered the phone on court.

"One of my friends called me," he explained.

"Kind of - not really," he added, when asked if it was an important matter.

He is likely to come under investigation by the governing body and could well receive a fine for his behaviour.

Under the tour policy "A player is not allowed to use any electronic devices (eg CD players, mobile phones, etc.) during matches, unless approved by the supervisor".

There is absolutely no suggestion Kyrgios was doing anything illegal on the call but with the allegations of match-fixing around tennis this week it was not a good look by the Australian.

It continues an incident-filled tournament for Kyrgios who has copped his share of criticism for his behavior this week.

During his match with Tomas Berdych, which he lost in four sets, he had a go at the chair umpire because of music being played inside Melbourne Park.

SUNDAY 24 JANUARY

NIGHT televised feature matches from 6.30pm AEDT to include:

SUÁREZ NAVARRO, Carla (ESP) [10] vs GAVRILOVA, Daria (AUS) – first up on court at 7pm

FEDERER, Roger (SUI) [3] vs GOFFIN, David (BEL) [15] – second up on court

DAY televised feature matches to include:



BENCIC, Belinda (SUI) [12] vs SHARAPOVA, Maria (RUS) [5] – first up on court

TSONGA, Jo-Wilfried (FRA) [9] vs NISHIKORI, Kei (JPN) [7] – first up on court

WILLIAMS, Serena (USA) [1] vs GASPARYAN, Margarita (RUS) – second up on court

DJOKOVIC, Novak (SRB) [1] vs SIMON, Gilles (FRA) [14] – not before 2pm

