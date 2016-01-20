Federer's kids show zero interest in watching him play

News

Roger Federer's tennis skills are admired by millions of people around the world, but evidently not by his young daughters.

As Roger made light work of Alexandr Dolgopolov, his twins Myla and Charlene were more interested in reading their books than watching dad play.

Not that you can blame them. They're only six years old and Dolgopolov didn't exactly put up much of a fight.

And at least they're reading a book rather than looking at mobile phones.

Federer was near flawless as he marched into the third round, at no stage finding himself down a single break point.

