Lleyton: From start to finish

From the first day he picked up a tennis racquet at the age of 12 to becoming world number one, Lleyton Hewitt has opened up on his entire career ahead of his swansong at the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old touched on his first day on court to winning the US Open, Wimbledon and two Davis Cup titles for Australia in a special interview.

Despite his career coming to an end at the completion of this year’s Australian Open, Hewitt will remain in tennis circles as the captain of Australia’s Davis Cup squad - as well as spending some quality time with his family.

TUESDAY 19 JANUARY:

DAY televised feature matches to include:

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Denis Istomin (UZB) – not before 4pm AEDT

Rafael Nadal (ESP) v Fernando Verdasco (ESP) – third up on court

Andy Murray (GBR) v Alexander Zverev (GER) – second up on court

Sam Groth (AUS) v Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (FRA) – first up on court

Venus Wiliams (USA) v Johanna Konta (GBR) – second up on court

NIGHT televised feature matches from 7pm AEDT to include:

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS) – first up on court

Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) – second up on court

Simona Halep (ROU) v Shuai Zhang (CHI) – first up on court

Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v Dmitry Tursunov (RUS) – second up on court

