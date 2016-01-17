News

Casey Dellacqua says she wants to spend more time with her partner and children.
Casey Dellacqua retires from tennis

Lleyton: From start to finish

Chris Georgakopoulos
7Sport /

From the first day he picked up a tennis racquet at the age of 12 to becoming world number one, Lleyton Hewitt has opened up on his entire career ahead of his swansong at the Australian Open.

The 34-year-old touched on his first day on court to winning the US Open, Wimbledon and two Davis Cup titles for Australia in a special interview.

Despite his career coming to an end at the completion of this year’s Australian Open, Hewitt will remain in tennis circles as the captain of Australia’s Davis Cup squad - as well as spending some quality time with his family.



TUESDAY 19 JANUARY:

DAY televised feature matches to include:

Bernard Tomic (AUS) v Denis Istomin (UZB) – not before 4pm AEDT
Rafael Nadal (ESP) v Fernando Verdasco (ESP) – third up on court
Andy Murray (GBR) v Alexander Zverev (GER) – second up on court
Sam Groth (AUS) v Frenchman Adrian Mannarino (FRA) – first up on court
Venus Wiliams (USA) v Johanna Konta (GBR) – second up on court

NIGHT televised feature matches from 7pm AEDT to include:

Lleyton Hewitt (AUS) v James Duckworth (AUS) – first up on court
Victoria Azarenka (BLR) v Alison Van Uytvanck (BEL) – second up on court
Simona Halep (ROU) v Shuai Zhang (CHI) – first up on court
Stan Wawrinka (SUI) v Dmitry Tursunov (RUS) – second up on court

BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Australian Open - Day 2

Sydney - 11am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO, 6pm LIVE on 7mate
Melbourne - 11am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO, 6pm LIVE on 7mate
Brisbane- 10am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO, 6pm LIVE on 7mate
Adelaide- 10.30am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO, 6pm LIVE on 7mate
Perth - 8am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO

Australian Open - Night 2

Sydney - 7pm LIVE on Channel 7, 6pm LIVE on 7TWO
Melbourne- 7pm LIVE on Channel 7, 6pm LIVE on 7TWO
Brisbane - 7pm LIVE on Channel 7, 6pm LIVE on 7TWO
Adelaide- 7pm LIVE on Channel 7, 6pm LIVE on 7TWO
Perth- 7pm LIVE on Channel 7, 6pm LIVE on 7TWO, 6pm LIVE on 7mate

Australian Open - Highlights

Sydney - 9am LIVE on Channel 7
Melbourne - 9am LIVE on Channel 7
Brisbane - 8am LIVE on 7TWO, 9am LIVE on Channel 7
Adelaide - 8.30am LIVE on 7TWO, 9am LIVE on Channel 7
Perth - 6am LIVE on 7mate

Australian Open - Preview Show

Sydney - 10.30am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO
Melbourne - 10.30am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO
Brisbane - 9.30am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO
Adelaide - 10am LIVE on Channel 7 and 7TWO
Perth - 7.30am LIVE on 7TWO and 7mate

