Punter places $130,000 on Djokovic to win Aus Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic is rightly the favourite to win the Australian Open, with one confident punter laying down a whopping $130,000 bet on the Serb.

After manhandling Rafael Nadal in the Qatar Open final in Doha 6-1, 6-2 in little more than an hour, Djokovic looks set to continue where he left off in 2015 after picking up his 24th career victory over Nadal, moving one win ahead of the Spaniard in their head-to-head tally.

If the bet comes off, the lucky punter is set to take home $214,000 for his troubles and as it stands, he has every right to be confident.

Djokovic dominated 2015, winning three of the year's four grand slams, and already looks in the groove in the build-up to this month's Australian Open.

TOMIC IN TROUBLE: Bernie apologises for clash with hotel staff

UNDER THE WEATHER Federer battling illness ahead of Open

He and Nadal boast the most prolific rivalry, in terms of meetings, in the professional era of men's tennis but the latest only emphasised how dominant Djokovic has become.

The Serb has now won nine of his last 10 clashes with Nadal.

Saturday's one-sided affair saw Djokovic claim a 60th career ATP title, one of only 10 players to achieve such a feat.

The 28-year-old suffered one of his few blips last year in Doha when he was surprisingly beaten by Ivo Karlovic, failing to reach a tournament final for the only time in 2015.

But he made up for that with an immaculate week alongside the Arabian Gulf.

Nadal was powerless to stop Djokovic as he watched 16 winners fly past him in the opening set.

World No.5 Nadal, competing in his 99th final, fared little better thereafter and has now lost 11 consecutive sets against Djokovic since the 2014 French Open final.

"I played pretty much perfect tennis today. From the very beginning I managed to get every shot the way I wanted," said Djokovic.

"The way I played today gives me great satisfaction."

Djokovic will aim to retain the Australian Open crown in Melbourne where he has won half of his 10 major titles.

Seven’s Summer of Tennis is in full swing and with unparalleled coverage you don’t ever have to miss a point. Stream it live on 7tennis.com.au or from our new 7Tennis apps. Download for iOS here and android here.