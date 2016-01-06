News

Barty through, Gavrilova out of WTA event
Barty through, Gavrilova out of WTA event

'That was in if you want to challenge it'

Sam Goodwin
7Sport /

Lleyton Hewitt was on the receiving end of some incredible sportsmanship on Tuesday night when Jack Sock conceded a point to let him know he should challenge a bad call.

Hewitt was trailing 4-5 in the first set of his Hopman Cup clash with the American when the chair umpire called the Aussie's first serve out.

WINNING GROOVE: Hewitt winds back the clock at Hopman Cup

KYRGIOS WARY: Aussies may face off at Australian Open

Lleyton was happy to take his second serve before Sock called out "That was in if you want to challenge it".

Sock concedes Hewitt's serve was in. Image: Channel 7

Hewitt seemed stunned at such an amazing act of sportsmanship, while the crowd clapped and cheered the young US star.

Hewitt reacts to Sock's admission. Image: Channel 7

The retiring Aussie hero trusted his opponent and asked for the challenge, with Hawk Eye showing the ball had indeed caught the line and was in.

The successful challenge. Image: Channel 7

Hewitt went on to win the set and take the match 7-5, 6-4.

The No.26 ranked Sock appeared to gift Hewitt some easy points, with the Americans destined to lose the tie following Serena Williams' withdrawal.

The amazing moment immediately sparked memories of Tim Smyczek's similar act against Rafael Nadal at the 2015 Australian Open:



Seven's Summer of Tennis is in full swing and with unparalleled coverage you don't ever have to miss a point. Stream it live on 7tennis.com.au or from our new 7Tennis apps. Download for iOS here and android here.

