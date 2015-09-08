Ball kid takes slick one-handed catch during Djokovic match

When it comes to tennis Grand Slams, you can be guaranteed of a few things. A ball kid taking a wicked catch is definitely one of them.

One-handed catches don't come much slicker than this one. Source: YouTube.

During Novak Djokovic’s fourth round clash against Roberto Bautista Agut, Djokovic fired a wide fault, only for the ball kid to stick an arm out and with remarkably little effort, coolly reel in this one-handed grab worthy of the slips cordon.

No matter the result of tonight's match we can all agree this ball boy is a #winner. #usopen pic.twitter.com/cji8CUaM3A — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 7, 2015

Hows does he stack up against some of these classic catches at the tennis?

Warnie's catch at Australian Open

Cricket legend Shane Warne reaches out to take a great catch at the 2013 Australian Open:

David Beckham's cool as you like catch at Wimbledon

Sitting in the Royal Box, Becks' instinctive reactions saw him quickly catch a stray shot during the mens’ doubles semi final:

Ball girl's great grab

A young ball girl takes a casually brilliant catch at the 2015 Australian Open:

Fan takes classic catch

A fan shows some quick reflexes to catch a shanked shot off the racquet of Roger Federer: