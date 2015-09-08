Ball kid takes slick one-handed catch during Djokovic match

When it comes to tennis Grand Slams, you can be guaranteed of a few things. A ball kid taking a wicked catch is definitely one of them.
During Novak Djokovic’s fourth round clash against Roberto Bautista Agut, Djokovic fired a wide fault, only for the ball kid to stick an arm out and with remarkably little effort, coolly reel in this one-handed grab worthy of the slips cordon.
Hows does he stack up against some of these classic catches at the tennis?
Warnie's catch at Australian Open
Cricket legend Shane Warne reaches out to take a great catch at the 2013 Australian Open:
David Beckham's cool as you like catch at Wimbledon
Sitting in the Royal Box, Becks' instinctive reactions saw him quickly catch a stray shot during the mens’ doubles semi final:
Ball girl's great grab
A young ball girl takes a casually brilliant catch at the 2015 Australian Open:
Fan takes classic catch
A fan shows some quick reflexes to catch a shanked shot off the racquet of Roger Federer: