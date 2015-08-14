Kyrgios' brother booted off radio before Facebook rant

News

Nick Kyrgios’ brother Christos was cut off on Sydney radio earlier today after some ‘inappropriate’ comments of his own, whilst defending Nick's sledging of Stan Wawrinka during the Rogers Cup in Montreal.

The elder Kyrgios explained that Nick’s comments, telling Wawrinka that [Thanasi]“Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend," needed to be taken into context of previous run-ins between two players.

Nick Kyrgios alongside brother Christos. Image: Twitter

"Stan openly said after their match at Queen's that Nick was faking injury and that he wasn't even sick," he told the Triple M Grill Team.

SUPPORT: Kyrgios family rallies behind Nick

DJOKOVIC: There's no excuse for what he said

"If you're going to come and openly, it's not even sledging, that's openly slandering someone after a match, then you can expect a bit of sledging back."

Christos was then suddenly cut-off from the Triple M Grill Team show, with the radio station saying an inappropriate comment had been made.

“Sorry, we’ve just had to dump Christos. He said something pretty crook,” co-host Chris Page said.

It is understood he said “She likes Kokk,” when the station pulled the plug, however Christos maintained he was just referring to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

He later went on to vent this expletive-laden tirade on his personal Facebook page in regards to his interview.

Image: Facebook

Christos continued to explain that Nick and Wawrinka had engaged in a physical altercation in the locker rooms after the match.

“The prick is lucky I wasn’t there or he would have been withdrawing from the next few tournaments,” Christos wrote. “He put his hands on Nick — grabbed him and said a whole bunch of abusive s***. I’ve studied law and that s*** is abuse bro. Lucky we aren’t pressing charges.

APOLOGY: Kyrgios takes to his Facebook page to make amends

WAWRINKA: Swiss star hits back at Kyrgios

Only adding to the controversy is the revelation of a second sledge from Kyrgios aimed at Wawrinka. After telling the him “Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend,” footage emerged of Kyrgios muttering about Wawrinka "banging an 18 year-old."



Nick Kyrgios blow ups:

