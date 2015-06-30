Aussie Casey Dellacqua and seven-time champion Roger Federer will feature on day two of Wimbledon starting live on 7TWO from 8.30pm AEST tonight.

Federer and Dellacqua headline day two at Wimbledon

Dellacqua will be first up on court on 7TWO’s coverage as she takes on Austrian Tamira Paszek, followed by Federer’s match against world no. 87 Damir Dzumhur.

All up, five Aussies will be in action in the main singles draws at Wimbledon tonight including Casey Dellacqua, Sam Groth, James Duckworth, Ajla Tomljanovic and Jarmila Gajdosova.

A host of top international players will also take to the courts headlined by Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, defending champion Petra Kvitova, Caroline Wozniacki, Simona Halep and Canadian Eugenie Bouchard.

Seven’s broadcast will be hosted by Todd Woodbridge with expert commentary from three-time Wimbledon champion John Newcombe, Rennae Stubbs, Sam Smith and Geoff Masters.

In addition, there will be commentary from a string of the biggest names in tennis via the host broadcaster BBC, among them John McEnroe, Pat Cash, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Lindsay Davenport.

Tennis fans will see the best two matches exclusively live and free each day on Channel 7 or 7TWO and 7tennis.com.au, along with plenty of other top matches. And of course we’ll keep viewers up to date with all the results and happenings around the courts.

TV Broadcast times:

Wimbledon Day 2 - Tuesday June 30

Syd 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Melb 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Bris 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Adel 8pm – 3.30am 7TWO

Perth 6.30pm – 2am 7TWO