Aussies set for Wimbledon charge

Nick Kyrgios, Lleyton Hewitt, Bernard Tomic, Sam Stosur and a host of Aussies are set to light up Wimbledon as tennis fans enjoy live and free coverage of the Championships on Seven.

Aussie Nick Kyrgios set for Wimbledon charge. Source: Getty

Beginning on Monday June 29, Seven’s broadcast will be hosted by Todd Woodbridge with expert commentary from three-time Wimbledon champion John Newcombe, along with Rennae Stubbs, Sam Smith and Geoff Masters.

In addition, there will be commentary from a string of the biggest names in tennis via the host broadcaster BBC, among them John McEnroe, Pat Cash, Andy Roddick, Martina Navratilova and Lindsay Davenport.

Tennis fans will see the best two matches live and free each day on 7TWO or Channel 7 and 7tennis.com.au, along with plenty of other top matches. And of course we’ll keep viewers up to date with all the results and happenings around the courts.

During the first week the live broadcast kicks off at 8.30pm (AEST). From Day 8 to Day 11 the coverage begins at 10pm.

All singles and doubles finals, as well as the singles’ semi-finals, will be exclusively live on Channel 7, starting on 7TWO.

On Sunday June 28 in the lead-up to the tournament Seven will also be airing:

2015 Wimbledon Preview outlining the form of this year’s players

-12pm Sunday on 7TWO in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth

The Wimbledon Film - a documentary on the definitive story of the 2014 Championships

-12.30pm Sunday on 7TWO in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, Perth

Building on the success of its ground-breaking live, free and exclusive coverage of The Australian Open across broadcast television, mobile, hybrid and online, Seven has unveiled the next stage in the development of its long-term strategy to deliver its market-leading content to all Australians across any connected device. Seven dominated sports coverage across January with its coverage of The Australian Open delivering extraordinary consumer engagement across all delivery platforms and driving growth in television audiences for the Open.

Following the success of this multiple-platform delivery of sports content, Seven is launching dedicated new apps – available free in the IOS App store and Android Play store – along with complementary and responsive websites available on desktop and mobile web for the live-streaming of many of Seven’s biggest sports franchises.

Slated for “40 Days of live and free sport on your mobile anywhere, anytime” is the network’s coverage of Royal Ascot, Wimbledon, the Davis Cup in Darwin, The FINA World Swimming Championships, and the major golf tournaments: The Australian Masters, The Australian Open and The Australian PGA Championships. Seven is launching 7horseracing.com.au, 7tennis.com.au, 7swimming.com.au and 7golf.com.au complementing Seven’s major online sports presence with 7sport.com.au.

Seven is building its digital television platform beyond broadcast television with a significant streaming presence and is well-advanced in the further delivery of its video and digital content across an array of delivery platforms, including HbbTV (Hybrid TV) to further strengthen its broadcast television business and extend to one-on-one connected communications with mass audiences.

TV Broadcast times:

Wimbledon Day 1 – Monday June 29

Syd 8.35pm - 4am Ch7

Melb 8.35pm - 4am Ch7

Bris 8.35pm - 4am Ch7

Adel 8.05pm – 8.35pm 7TWO, 8.35pm-3.30am Ch7

Perth 6.35pm – 8.35pm 7TWO, 8.35pm-2am Ch7

Wimbledon Day 2 - Tuesday June 30

Syd 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Melb 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Bris 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Adel 8pm – 3.30am 7TWO

Perth 6.30pm – 2am 7TWO

Wimbledon Day 3 - Wednesday July 1

Syd 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Melb 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Bris 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Adel 8pm – 3.30am 7TWO

Perth 6.30pm – 2am 7TWO

Wimbledon Day 4 - Thursday July 2

Syd 8.30pm–11.15pm 7TWO, 11.15pm–4am Ch7

Melb 8.30pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Bris 8.30pm–11.15pm 7TWO, 11.15pm–4am Ch7

Adel 8pm–10pm 7TWO, 10pm–3.30am Ch7

Perth 6.30pm–11.15pm 7TWO, 11.15pm–2am Ch7

Wimbledon Day 5 - Friday July 3

Syd 8.30pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm–4am Ch7

Melb 8.30pm–11pm 7TWO, 11pm–4am Ch7

Bris 8.30pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm–4am Ch7

Adel 8pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–3.30am Ch7

Perth 6.30pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm–4am Ch7

Wimbledon Day 6 - Saturday July 4

Syd 8.30pm–4am 7TWO

Melb 8.30pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Bris 8.30pm–4am 7TWO

Adel 8pm–10pm 7TWO, 10pm–3.30am Ch7

Perth 6.30pm–2am 7TWO

Highlights in all markets 7TWO 2pm – 3pm

Wimbledon rest day - Sunday July 5

Highlights in all markets 7TWO 12pm – 1pm

Wimbledon Day 7 - Monday July 6

Syd 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Melb 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Bris 8.30pm - 4am 7TWO

Adel 8pm – 3.30am 7TWO

Perth 6.30pm – 2am 7TWO

Wimbledon Day 8 – Tuesday July 7

Women’s Singles Quarter Finals

Syd 10pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm–4am Ch7

Melb 10pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm–4am Ch7

Bris 10pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm–4am Ch7

Adel 9.30pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm-3.30amCh7

Perth 8pm–10.40pm 7TWO, 10.40pm–2am Ch7

Wimbledon Day 9 – Wednesday July 8

Men’s Singles Quarter Finals

Syd 10pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Melb 10pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Bris 10pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Adel 9.30pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm-3.30amCh7

Perth 8pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–2am Ch7

Wimbledon Day 10 – Thursday July 9

Singles & Doubles Semi Finals

Syd 10pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Melb 10pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Bris 10pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Adel 9.30pm–10.30pm 7TWO,10.30pm–3.30amCh7

Perth 8pm–10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–2am Ch 7

Wimbledon Day 11 – Friday July 10

Men’s Singles & Doubles Semis

Syd 10pm–11pm 7TWO, 11pm–4am Ch7

Melb 10pm–11pm 7TWO, 11pm–4am Ch7

Bris 10pm–11pm 7TWO, 11pm–4am Ch7

Adel 9.30pm–10.30pm 7TWO,10.30pm-3.30am Ch7

Perth 8pm–11pm 7TWO, 11pm–2am Ch 7

Wimbledon Day 12 – Saturday July 11

Women’s Singles Final and Men’s Doubles Final

Syd 10.30pm–12.20pm 7TWO, 12.20pm–4am Ch7

Melb 10.30pm–4am Ch7

Bris 10.30pm–12.20pm 7TWO, 12.20pm–4am Ch7

Adel 10pm–3.30am Ch7

Perth 8.30pm–12.20pm 7TWO, 12.20pm–2am Ch 7

Wimbledon Day 13 – Sunday July 12

Men’s Final

Syd 10.30pm – 4am Ch 7

Melb 10.30pm – 4am Ch 7

Bris 10.30pm – 4am Ch 7

Adel 10pm – 10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–3.30am Ch7

Perth 8.30pm – 10.30pm 7TWO, 10.30pm–2am Ch7