Mysterious 'backwards-flying' plane at French Open

A mysterious shadow has been baffling tennis viewers at this year's French Open.
A number of users on social media have been confused as hell as to why the shadow appears to show a plane flying backwards above the Roland-Garros court (as you can see in the video above).
Here's a taste of the Twitter confusion during last night's match between Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens:
Well, here's the answer.
The shadow is actually created by a camera attached to a wire that runs from one side of the court to the other.
It’s sponsored by Emirates, hence the plane shape.
Case closed.