A mysterious shadow has been baffling tennis viewers at this year's French Open.

Mysterious 'backwards-flying' plane at French Open. Source: YouTube

A number of users on social media have been confused as hell as to why the shadow appears to show a plane flying backwards above the Roland-Garros court (as you can see in the video above).

Here's a taste of the Twitter confusion during last night's match between Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens:

Can someone explain to me why the plane shadow is going backwards??? #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/skYtg9YfrN — Zeb Goodman (@ZebG1996) June 1, 2015

Why was the shadow of the plane going backwards at the French open? It's weirding me out!? Anyone else see it? — Sam Williams (@Williams_297) June 1, 2015

Pretty sure that shadow of the plane was flying backwards... k. — Rochelle ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@spiderxmilk) June 1, 2015

Did anyone see a shadow of a plane flying backwards just now? #FrenchOpen — Erwin J. Badili (@MARDIGUS) June 1, 2015

Well, here's the answer.

The shadow is actually created by a camera attached to a wire that runs from one side of the court to the other.

It’s sponsored by Emirates, hence the plane shape.

Case closed.