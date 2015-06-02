News

Stephens claims miracle point in Miami semi win
7Sport /

A mysterious shadow has been baffling tennis viewers at this year's French Open.

Mysterious 'backwards-flying' plane at French Open. Source: YouTube

A number of users on social media have been confused as hell as to why the shadow appears to show a plane flying backwards above the Roland-Garros court (as you can see in the video above).

Here's a taste of the Twitter confusion during last night's match between Serena Williams and Sloane Stephens:









Well, here's the answer.

The shadow is actually created by a camera attached to a wire that runs from one side of the court to the other.

It’s sponsored by Emirates, hence the plane shape.

Mystery solved. Source: Getty

Case closed.

