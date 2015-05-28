Rafa Nadal PLAYS in $A1 million watch at French Open

Rafa Nadal emerged for his opening round clash at the French Open wearing a ridiculously expensive accessory.

When you've won the French Open nie times, you're allowed to wear outrageous watches on court. Source: Getty

The nine-time champion strolled through his match against qualifier Quentin Halys 6-3 6-3 6-4, but much of the chatter was about his custom wristwatch which is worth a staggering $A1 million.

What’s more, the Spaniard can actually play his matches while wearing the bespoke watch – as seen against Halys – given its lightweight materials.

New Richard Mille watch on Rafael Nadal's wrist has a retail value of $850,000 pic.twitter.com/h0aXBdRCqk — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) May 26, 2015

The Richard Mille watch is so hi-tech it partly consists of a new material called TPT Quartz, a substance typically used in space travel and Formula One.

It’s built to withstand 5000 Gs of g-force, according to CNN, with part of the base inspired by the chassis of racing cars.

"On this watch, we gave a lot of attention to the finishes," Mille said at the watch launch.

"The movement you see here is a pure marvel; it's a step forward in terms of watchmaking expertise, even though it has a lot of shock resistance.

"We gave a lot of attention to the beauty of the finish because we are top watchmakers, and for us, it is very important to do this."

More from World of Sport