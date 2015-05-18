Novak Djokovic almost blinded by victory champagne

Novak Djokovic could not be blamed for having one eye on the upcoming French Open this week, but he will be very glad not to be leaving his other eye in Rome.
Looking down as he opened his victory champagne after comprehensively beating Roger Federer 6-4 6-3 in the final, Djokovic was milimetres from getting hit in the eye by a flying cork.
Even Djokovic, who is known for his lightning-fast reactions, could not get out of the way, but luckily for him his cheek took the brunt of the attack.
The Serbian will be hoping to pop open another bottle or two in three weeks' time when the final of the French Open, the only Grand Slam he has not won, comes to a close.
More from World of Sport