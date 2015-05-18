Novak Djokovic could not be blamed for having one eye on the upcoming French Open this week, but he will be very glad not to be leaving his other eye in Rome.

Novak Djokovic almost blinded by victory champagne

Looking down as he opened his victory champagne after comprehensively beating Roger Federer 6-4 6-3 in the final, Djokovic was milimetres from getting hit in the eye by a flying cork.

Even Djokovic, who is known for his lightning-fast reactions, could not get out of the way, but luckily for him his cheek took the brunt of the attack.

The Serbian will be hoping to pop open another bottle or two in three weeks' time when the final of the French Open, the only Grand Slam he has not won, comes to a close.

Mom always said, you'll put an eye out opening champagne that way. Luckily Novak Djokovic not blinded by flying cork. http://t.co/PDbW8gObgS — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) May 17, 2015

