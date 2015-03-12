Federer shocked as young kid wins point

News

Kyrgios dishes epic burn on serial Twitter pest

Eurosport | World of Sport
7Sport /

An exhibition game between Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov at the BNP Paribas Showdown in New York was gatecrashed by a young boy.

The casually dressed youngster was invited onto the court when he took Dimitrov's racket and fought against Federer in a short rally.

While the kid will certainly remember this moment forever, it is probably one to forget for Swiss star Federer who was the victim of a perfectly placed lob which sent the crowd into raptures.

If only all exhibition matches could be this fun!

