An exhibition game between Roger Federer and Grigor Dimitrov at the BNP Paribas Showdown in New York was gatecrashed by a young boy.

Federer shocked as young kid wins point

The casually dressed youngster was invited onto the court when he took Dimitrov's racket and fought against Federer in a short rally.

While the kid will certainly remember this moment forever, it is probably one to forget for Swiss star Federer who was the victim of a perfectly placed lob which sent the crowd into raptures.

If only all exhibition matches could be this fun!

