Aussies head to Czech Republic for Davis Cup LIVE on 7TWO

Lleyton Hewitt, Bernard Tomic and Sam Groth will lead the Aussies in the first round of the Davis Cup World Group this weekend.

Australia heads to Ostrava to battle the highly-rated Czech Republic under captain Wally Masur, who is stepping into the role this year.

While the Czechs have won two of the past three Davis Cups, they’ll be without world no. 8 Tomas Berdych and Radek Stepanek. That leaves world no. 30 Lukas Rosol and world no. 46 Jiri Vesely to take to the court for the home team.

Australian Davis Cup stalwarts Todd Woodbridge and John Fitzgerald will be commentating for Seven.

Saturday March 7

Davis Cup Day 1 – Australia v Czech Republic

Melbourne 1.30am LIVE on 7TWO

Sydney 1.30m LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane 12.30am LIVE on 7TWO

Adelaide 1am LIVE on 7TWO

Perth 10.30pm LIVE on 7TWO (Friday March 6)

Saturday March 7

Davis Cup Day 2 – Australia v Czech Republic

Melbourne 11.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Sydney 11.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane 10.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Adelaide 11pm LIVE on 7TWO

Perth 8.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Sunday March 8

Davis Cup Day 3 – Australia v Czech Republic

Melbourne 11.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Sydney 11.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane 10.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Adelaide 11pm LIVE on 7TWO

Perth 8.30pm LIVE on 7TWO