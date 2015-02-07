Andy Murray and Kim Sears' wedding details confirmed

British tennis star Andy Murray is to marry his fiancee Kim Sears on April 11, it has been confirmed, along with other details about the ceremony.

Murray's own hotel, Cromlix House, will host the wedding with the venue being close to his hometown of Dunblane in central Scotland.

The venue announcement comes after the former Wimbledon and US Open champion bought Cromlix House for $3.5m in 2013 before proceeding to give it major refurbishment work.

It has now been converted into a 15-room luxury hotel from the country house it once was, including giving it the addition of its own chapel and a restaurant managed by legendary French chef Albert Roux.

Back in 2010, the venue hosted the wedding of Jamie Murray, Andy's brother, and Alejandra Gutierrez and has since been named the Scottish hotel of the year just weeks after re-opening.

While Andy was the best man for his older brother, Jamie revealed last month that he had not yet been asked to return the favour, without ruling it out.

Murray and Sears are understood to want a low-key, private wedding without any magazine deals.

Only close friends and family are believed to be attending the wedding at Cromlix.

Murray and Sears, who are both 27 years old, have been together for around 10 years and finally got engaged last November.

The confirmation of the date and details of the wedding comes just days after Murray lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.

During the tournament, Murray joked during an on-court interview that he might wear a 'kilt without any underwear at the ceremony'.

