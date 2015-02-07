News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Isner tops Miami title with classiest victory speech
Isner tops Miami title with classiest victory speech

Andy Murray and Kim Sears' wedding details confirmed

Tramlines | Eurosport
Yahoo7 Sport /

British tennis star Andy Murray is to marry his fiancee Kim Sears on April 11, it has been confirmed, along with other details about the ceremony.

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
0:51

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
0:45

Stephens wins epic point against Azarenka
Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
0:28

Kyrgios benefits from Zverev's massive challenge fail
Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
0:55

Kyrgios destroys Fognini in straight sets
Robert Kraft: Gronk hopping up on Shaq's shoulders speaks to his potential athletic moves this coming year
1:10

Robert Kraft jokes on Gronk's dance-off with Shaq
Robert Kraft: I had hoped Malcolm Butler would be a Patriot for all his days
1:10

Robert Kraft: I had hoped Malcolm Butler would be a Patriot for life
Peter Schrager: 49ers will make NFC Championship Game in 2018
1:11

Peter Schrager: 49ers will make NFC Championship Game in 2018
Nate Burleson: Will Bears be the 'Loyola-Chicago' of the NFL in 2018?
2:43

Nate Burleson: Will Bears be the 'Loyola-Chicago' of the NFL in 2018?
Kay Adams: Chargers have team to win right now
1:59

Kay Adams: Chargers have team to win right now
Should Josh Allen be the first QB drafted in 2018?
2:51

Should Josh Allen be the first QB drafted in 2018?
Kyle Brandt: Chargers are rich all over their roster
2:18

Kyle Brandt: Chargers are rich all over their roster
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Josh McDaniels: I'm 'thrilled' he stayed with the Patriots
0:39

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick on Josh McDaniels: I'm 'thrilled' he stayed with the Patriots
 

Murray's own hotel, Cromlix House, will host the wedding with the venue being close to his hometown of Dunblane in central Scotland.

The venue announcement comes after the former Wimbledon and US Open champion bought Cromlix House for $3.5m in 2013 before proceeding to give it major refurbishment work.

It has now been converted into a 15-room luxury hotel from the country house it once was, including giving it the addition of its own chapel and a restaurant managed by legendary French chef Albert Roux.

MORE: Sears makes cheeky t-shirt statement
MORE: Sears caught swearing at Berdych

Back in 2010, the venue hosted the wedding of Jamie Murray, Andy's brother, and Alejandra Gutierrez and has since been named the Scottish hotel of the year just weeks after re-opening.

While Andy was the best man for his older brother, Jamie revealed last month that he had not yet been asked to return the favour, without ruling it out.

Murray and Sears are understood to want a low-key, private wedding without any magazine deals.

Only close friends and family are believed to be attending the wedding at Cromlix.

Murray and Sears, who are both 27 years old, have been together for around 10 years and finally got engaged last November.

The confirmation of the date and details of the wedding comes just days after Murray lost to Novak Djokovic in the final of the Australian Open.

During the tournament, Murray joked during an on-court interview that he might wear a 'kilt without any underwear at the ceremony'.

More from Tramlines

Back To Top