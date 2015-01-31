You may think you or the ones you love enjoy watching the Australian Open but it is unlikely any of them enjoy it nearly as much as George, the golden retriever.

Retriever can't get enough of Australian Open

George is seriously mad for tennis, and it seems especially Maria Sharapova.

The above video is just a small part of the original clip which went for more than three minutes. George did not stop for bouncing, barking, slobbering and generally going nuts.

Should Sharapova lift the Australian Open trophy tonight the pup may spontaneously combust.